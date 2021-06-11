Nightwish announce remastered reissue of Once

Nightwish have announced they will release a newly remastered version of their 2005 album Once through Nuclear Blast on August 6. It was the final album the band recorded with Tarja Turunen as lead vocalist.

"Nostalgia is a powerful tool. I easily remember what those days surrounding the release of the record were like," recalls Nightwidh keyboard player Tuomas Holopainen. "The excitement, the ambition, the comradeship, the triumphant tour to come, it was all there, about to carry the band to another level, musically and journey wise."

Nightwish's fifth studio album was originally released on June 7th 2004 and was Nightwish's very first album released on the Nuclear Blast label, to whom they remains signed. Once reached #1 in the album charts in Germany, Finland, Norway and Greece, achieving triple platinum status in Finland with more than 90,000 CDs sold, triple gold status in Germany with more than 300,000 sold CDs and gold status in Switzerland, Austria and Norway.

The new reissue will be released as a four CD and four LP box set, a four CD set, various coloured vinyl options and as a 2CD digipak.

Pre-order Once.