Nickelback announce European leg of the Feed The Machine Tour

Nickelback have announced the European leg of their Feed The Machine tour. It kicks off in Glasgow in early May, with a further six UK dates to follow before the band head off to mainland Europe for shows in Germany, Russia, Denmark, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Austria and The Netherlands. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am local time.

“We can’t wait to get back and play for all the amazing people of Europe!” says band frontman Chad Kroeger. “The shows are always some of our most memorable and the energy that our European friends bring every night is positively infectious. This is, by far and away, our biggest and best production to date; and we’re ready for one hell of a party!”

Support throughout the tour comes from South African rockers Seether, whose frontman Shaun Morgan adds, “We want to thank the guys from Nickelback for taking us out on tour with them again. Each time we have had the privilege in the past, we have had great times both on stage and off. We’re really excited to and grateful for this opportunity to support them in the UK and Europe and I’m sure this will be another great tour for everyone involved.”

Nickelback Tour Dates

Feb 23: The Joint, Las Vegas, NV

Feb 24: The Joint, Las Vegas, NV

Feb 27: The Joint, Las Vegas, NV

Mar 02: The Joint, Las Vegas, NV

Mar 03: The Joint, Las Vegas, NV

May 03: Hydro Arena, Glasgow, UK

May 05: First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

May 07: Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK

May 08: Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

May 10: Genting Arena, Birmingham, UK

May 11: O2 Arena, London, UK

May 13: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

May 16: Max Schmeling Halle, Berlin, DE

May 21: Olympisky, Moscow, RU

May 23: Ice Ledovy Palace, Saint Petersburg, RU

May 27: Jelling Musikfestival Vejle, DK

Jun 03: Leipzig Arena, Leipzig, DE

Jun 04: Schleyer Halle, Stuttgart, DE

Jun 06: Sparkasse Park, Monchengladbach, DE

Jun 08: Olympiahalle, Munich, DE

Jun 09: Festhalle, Frankfurt, DE

Jun 12: Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH

Jun 13: Geneva Arena, Geneve, CH

Jun 15: Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, ES

Jun 19: Forum, Assago, IT

Jun 21: Clam Castle, Klam, AT

Jun 25: Ziggodome, Amsterdam Zuidoost, NL

Nov 25: The Song Festival Grounds, Tallinn, EE

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday.

