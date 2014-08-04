Oliveri solo track Explodes

Nick Oliveri has released a stream of his track Human Canonball Explodes from solo debut Leave Me Alone.

The ex-Kyuss and Queens Of The Stone Age bassist recorded most of the instruments himself, although a string of guests have provided guitar and vocal parts.

The single features Dean Ween, while other tracks include Phil Campbell of Motorhead, Bruno Fevery of Vista Chino and Blag Dahlia of the Dwarves.

Oliveri plans to spend the rest of the year on tour in support of the album, playing with his band Uncontrollable and also making solo acoustic appearances. He recently completely an extensive UK tour wrapped around his acoustic stage headline slot at Download.

Leave Me Alone will appear on September 15 via Schnitzel Records.