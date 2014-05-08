Nick Oliveri lists acoustic dates

Former Kyuss, Queens Of The Stone Age and The Dwarves bassist Nick Oliveri has listed a run of UK acoustic shows to tie in with his appearance at this year's Download festival.

The tour ties in with the release of his single Human Cannonball Explodes, featuring Dean Ween, and its B-side Auto Pilot, featuring Mark Lanegan.

Oliveri’s solo album Leave Me Alone will appear in September 15 via Schnitzel Records. He recorded the bass, drums, vocal and most of the guitar parts himself – but he’s brought in a stack of friends and former colleagues as guest lead players.

They include Phil Campbell (Motorhead), Bruno Fevery (Kyuss, Vista Chino), Stephen Haas (Moistboyz), Mike Pygmie (Mondo Generator) and Marc Diamond (The Dwarves). Diamond’s colleague Blag Dahlia has laid down a guest vocal track.

Oliveri plans to spend most of the year on the road, performing both acoustic shows and full-electric shows with his band Uncontrollable. He’ll headline the acoustic stage at Download.

Jun 01: Reading Bowery District – support from Prosperina

Jun 02: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach – support from Prosperina

Jun 03: Guildford Boileroom – support from Prosperina

Jun 04: Brighton Prince Albert

Jun 05: Winchester The Railway

Jun 06: Dublin Thomas House

Jun 07: Birmingham Institute

Jun 08: Leicester Scholar Bar

Jun 09: Nottingham Rock City

Jun 10: Sheffield Greystones

Jun 11: Leeds Brundell Social Club

Jun 12: Liverpool East Village Arts Club

Jun 13: Chester Live Rooms

Jun 14: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arm

Jun 15: Download Festival

Jun 16: York Duchess

Jun 17: Glasgow Stereo

Jun 18: Manchester Deaf Institute

Jun 19: London Black Heart – support from Prosperina

Jun 20: Harlow Square