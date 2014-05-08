Nick Oliveri lists acoustic dates

Former Kyuss, Queens Of The Stone Age and The Dwarves bassist Nick Oliveri has listed a run of UK acoustic shows to tie in with his appearance at this year's Download festival.
The tour ties in with the release of his single Human Cannonball Explodes, featuring Dean Ween, and its B-side Auto Pilot, featuring Mark Lanegan.
Oliveri’s solo album Leave Me Alone will appear in September 15 via Schnitzel Records. He recorded the bass, drums, vocal and most of the guitar parts himself – but he’s brought in a stack of friends and former colleagues as guest lead players.
They include Phil Campbell (Motorhead), Bruno Fevery (Kyuss, Vista Chino), Stephen Haas (Moistboyz), Mike Pygmie (Mondo Generator) and Marc Diamond (The Dwarves). Diamond’s colleague Blag Dahlia has laid down a guest vocal track.
Oliveri plans to spend most of the year on the road, performing both acoustic shows and full-electric shows with his band Uncontrollable. He’ll headline the acoustic stage at Download.
Tour dates
Jun 01: Reading Bowery District – support from Prosperina
Jun 02: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach – support from Prosperina
Jun 03: Guildford Boileroom – support from Prosperina
Jun 04: Brighton Prince Albert
Jun 05: Winchester The Railway
Jun 06: Dublin Thomas House
Jun 07: Birmingham Institute
Jun 08: Leicester Scholar Bar
Jun 09: Nottingham Rock City
Jun 10: Sheffield Greystones
Jun 11: Leeds Brundell Social Club
Jun 12: Liverpool East Village Arts Club
Jun 13: Chester Live Rooms
Jun 14: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arm
Jun 15: Download Festival
Jun 16: York Duchess
Jun 17: Glasgow Stereo
Jun 18: Manchester Deaf Institute
Jun 19: London Black Heart – support from Prosperina
Jun 20: Harlow Square