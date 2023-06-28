Nick Cave, Dave Gahan, Debbie Harry, Mark Lanegan to appear on new tribute album The Task Has Overwhelmed Us

Nick Cave, Dave Gahan, Debbie Harry, Mark Lanegan are among the musicians saluting the life and legacy of The Gun Club's Jeffrey Lee Pierce on the forthcoming tribute album The Task Has Overwhelmed Us.

Set for release on September 29 on Glitterhouse Records, the album is the fourth edition of a compilation series organised by The Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project, conceived by Gun Club guitarist Cypress Grove. It follows on from 2009’s We Are Only Riders, 2012’s The Journey Is Long and 2014’s Axels and Sockets.

A press release announcing the album states that it 'presents stellar interpretations of tracks from Pierce’s Gun Club and solo canons along with fresh works constructed from rehearsal skeletons, previously unheard lyrics, songs only performed live.'

Pierce passed away in 1996.



Contributors to the new compilation include Nick Cave, Debbie Harry, Mark Lanegan, Lydia Lunch, Youth, Jim Jones, Warren Ellis, Mark Stewart, Hugo Race, Cypress Grove, Mick Harvey, Dave Gahan, Duke Garwood, Pam Hogg, The Coathangers, Humanist and film director Jim Jarmusch.

The album tracklist is:



1. Dave Gahan - Mother Of Earth

2. The Coathangers - La La Los Angeles

3. Jeffrey Lee Pierce (feat. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis) - Yellow Eyes

4. The Amber Lights - Debbie By The Christmas Tree

5. Mark Lanegan (feat. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis) - Go Tell The Mountain

6. Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind - Going Down The Red River

7. Peter Hayes, Leah Shapiro & Humanist - The Stranger In Our Town

8. Suzie Stapleton (feat. Duke Garwood) - Secret Fires

9. Hugo Race - Tiger Girl

10. Nick Cave & Debbie Harry - On The Other Side

11. Cypress Grove - Idiot Waltz

12. The Amber Lights - Tiger Girl

13. Alejandro Escovedo - From Death To Texas

14. Mark Stewart - Vodou

15. Lydia Lunch, Jozef van Wissem, Jim Jarmusch - Time Drains Away

16. Chris Eckman & Chantal Acda - Lucky Jim

17. Pam Hogg (feat. Warren Ellis & Youth) - I Was Ashamed

18. Sendelica (feat. Wonder & Dynamax Roberts) - Bad America