Debbie Harry’s memoir Face It set to be published this year

Blondie vocalist Debbie Harry is to release her memoir later this year.

It's titled Face It and it’ll be published on October 1 via HarperCollins, and was written in collaboration with journalist and author Sylvie Simmons. Her work in the book is based on a series of recent personal interviews with Harry, while the vocalist has also written original essays for inclusion.

Face It will show readers how Harry went from the "New York underground to global superstardom" and how she created "some of the most beloved pop songs of all-time.”

Harry adds: “I didn't want to, but I did. There are many more stories for me to tell; some funny, some scary, some warm, some chill to the bone and if Face It appeals to people, then I will get to telling more of the anecdotal bits of the story of Blondie – like the time I met Rita Hayworth and Penny Singleton backstage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

“This book is biographical and covers a lot of years. I know there will be questions asked because in putting this together, I realised I have led a very full life and couldn't possibly cover everything in just one volume."

She continues: “I’m prepared for the best and the worst comments, much like when I have released an album or done a big show. I don't have a thick skin, but I do have a pretty good sense of humour.”

The final cover is still to be revealed, but HarperCollins have released a prototype which can be seen below.