Next To None add more US dates

Next To None – the band featuring Mike Portnoy’s son Max on drums – have announced a run of extra dates across the US this winter.

They’re just about to wrap up a small tour of the country with a gig at Allentown’s Chicago Restaurant, Pennsylvania on Sunday (November 8).

But they’ll head out on the road again starting next month for more shows, including an appearance on New Year’s Eve with Portnoy Sr’s Metal Allegiance project.

Next To None released their debut album entitled A Light In The Dark earlier this year.

Dec 04: Hamden The Outer Space Ballroom, CT

Dec 06: Cambridge The Middle East, MA

Dec 09: New York Studio At Webster Hall, NY

Dec 10: Worcester Ralph’s Diner, MA

Dec 11: Philadelphia Bull Shooters Saloon, PA

Dec 12: Binghamton Eclipse, NY

Dec 19: Philadelphia Bull Shooters Saloon, PA

Dec 31: Amityville Revolution Bar, NY

Jan 01: Richmond Canal Club, VA