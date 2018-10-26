New Year’s Eve Ozzfest confirms second stage artists

The names of the artists who’ll play the second stage at the special New Year’s Eve Ozzfest have been announced.

It was revealed earlier this week that Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Korn’s Jonathan Davis and Body Count would play at The Forum in Los Angeles on December 31.

Now it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined by Zakk Sabbath, DevilDriver and Wednesday 13.

Now THAT’S what we call a lineup to get excited about!

Revealing Ozzfest, Ozzy said: “I asked Sharon what we’re doing this New Year’s Eve and she said, ‘We’re doing fuck all.’

“So I thought, ‘We didn’t do Ozzfest in 2018, so let’s do a New Year’s Eve Ozzfest.’”

Tickets for the bash are on sale now.

Last week, Ozzy announced that his four postponed US shows from earlier this month would now take place in July next year.

The Prince Of Darkness was forced to pull the plug on the performances due to undergoing surgery on his right hand. Ozzy also went into gruesome detail about the infection, saying that his thumb blew up to ten times it's normal size.

Ozzy will return to the UK and Ireland early next year and has also been confirmed for Download Australia, which will take place in March – and Download Japan, which is scheduled to run on March 21.