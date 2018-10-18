Ozzy confirms new dates for his 4 postponed US shows

Last week it was announced that Ozzy Osbourne had been forced to pull the plug on the last four dates of his US tour.

The veteran vocalist had been on the US leg of his No More Tours 2 when he was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles to undergo surgery on his hand.

He initially planned to move two shows to the end of October, but with doctors ordering him to rest and facing the prospect of further surgery on his right hand, he reluctantly scrapped all of his live commitments.

He’s now revealed that he’ll make up all four shows in the summer of 2019. They’ll take place on:

July 20: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Jul 23: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 29: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Speaking after postponing the live dates, Ozzy said in a statement: “I’m so fucking bummed about cancelling these shows.

“The tour had been going great and we were really looking forward to these last few gigs. We’re hoping everyone will be patient and we’ll look forward to seeing them at the shows next year.”

Tickets for the postponed shows will be valid for the new dates, while refunds are also available from the point of purchase.

Ozzy will return to the UK and Ireland early next year and has also been confirmed for Download Australia, which will take place in March – and Download Japan, which is scheduled to run on March 21.