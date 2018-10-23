Ozzy, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie & more confirmed for end of year Ozzfest

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a very special Ozzfest for New Year’s Eve.

The veteran rock icon will hit the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles to bring in 2019 – and he’ll be joined on the bill by Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Korn’s Jonathan Davis and Body Count.

Now that’s not a bad way to say goodbye to 2018, is it?

A statement reads: “The New Year’s Eve party will include an outdoor stage, along with other holiday festivities, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks! The evening will conclude with Ozzy onstage counting down to the new year!”

Ozzy says: “I asked Sharon what we’re doing this New Year’s Eve and she said, ‘We’re doing fuck all.’

“So I thought, ‘We didn’t do Ozzfest in 2018, so let’s do a New Year’s Eve Ozzfest.’”

Sharon Osbourne adds: “What better way to celebrate New Year’s Eve than with some of the greatest performers in this genre and our longtime friends Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Jonathan Davis and Ice T.”

Tickets for the bash will go on sale on Friday (October 26) at 10am PT, while second stage artists will be revealed in due course.

Last week, Ozzy announced that his four postponed US shows from earlier this month would now take place in July next year.

The Prince Of Darkness was forced to pull the plug on the performances due to undergoing surgery on his right hand.

Yesterday, Ozzy went into detail about the infection, saying that his thumb blew up to ten times it's normal size.

Ozzy will return to the UK and Ireland early next year and has also been confirmed for Download Australia, which will take place in March – and Download Japan, which is scheduled to run on March 21.