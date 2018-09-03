Ozzy Osbourne announces UK and Ireland tour

Ozzy Osbourne has announced a UK and Ireland tour which will take place early next year.

He’ll play seven dates under the No More Tours 2 banner – and he’ll be joined on the road by Judas Priest.

Ozzy will kick off with a show at Dublin’s 3Arena on January 30 and will then play in Nottingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and Birmingham, before wrapping up with a performance at London’s O2 Arena on February 11.

Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday (September 7) at 9am GMT.

The tour will then head to mainland Europe, with dates planned in Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy and Spain, with further details to be announced soon.

Ozzy says: “I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers. I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

The vocalist revealed in November last year that he would embark on a two-year world-wide solo farewell tour and is currently on the road across North America.

Announcing those dates, Ozzy told Rolling Stone: “I’m not retiring. It’s ‘No More Tours,’ so I’m just not doing world tours any more. I’m still going to be doing gigs, but I’m not going on tour for six months at a time any more. I’d like to spend some time at home.”

He added: “I’ve experienced fantastic things – it’s been an incredible journey. I just need to slow it down a little. I enjoy being a grandfather. I don’t want to go through another generation of Osbournes without seeing them grow up.”

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 UK and Ireland tour dates

Jan 30: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Feb 01: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 05: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Feb 07: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Feb 09: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 11: London O2 Arena, UK