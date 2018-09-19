Ozzy, Judas Priest, Slayer, Ghost and more confirmed for Download Australia 2019

Organisers of Download Australia have announced the first wave of artists for next year’s festival.

It’ll take place at Sydney’s Parramatta Park on March 9 and Mebourne’s Flemington Racecourse on March 11 – the first time the event has covered two cities – with Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Judas Priest and Ghost all confirmed.

They’ll be joined by Alice In Chains, Anthrax, Halestorm, Behemoth, Rise Against, The Amity Affliction, Code Orange, Andy Black, The Fever 333, Converge, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, I Previal, Frenzy Rhomb, Luca Brasi, War On Women, High Tension, Outright, Ruins and Alien Weaponry.

Tickets for Download Australia will go on sale from 9am local time on September 26.

Speaking about the show, Ozzy tells Australia’s News.com: “Let me put this straight. It’s not the end of me coming to Australia – I call myself an Aussie because I’m Ozzy. You are my people.

“I’m just not going to leave my house in January and come back in December.”

More artists will be announced in due course.