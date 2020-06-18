New video for Creedence Clearwater Revival's Long As I Can See The Light launched

A new video for Creedence Clearwater Revival's classic Long As I Can See The Light has been released. The video has been launched in time for Father's Day, and features video clips and photos of appropriate memories submitted by CCR fans.

Long As I Can See The Light was originally found on the band's album Cosmo's Factory, which was released in July 1970. To mark the anniversary, the album is being reissued as a half-speed mastered, 180g vinyl edition by Craft Recordings on August 14. The album was mastered at Abbey Road Studio.

A statement accompanying the release reads, "Using high-res transfers from the original analog tapes, the mastering process involves playing back the audio at half its recorded speed, while the cutting lathe is turned at half the desired playback speed.

"The technique allows more time to cut a micro-precise groove, resulting in more accuracy with frequency extremes and dynamic contrasts. The result on the turntables is an exceptional level of sonic clarity and punch."

This pressing of the album comes in a tip-on jacket, and has only been available previously as part of the band's Studio Albums Collection box set, which was released in December 2018.

Pre-orders are available now, with t-shirt and vinyl bundles available from Craft's website.

Cosmo’s Factory tracklist

Side A:

1. Ramble Tamble

2. Before You Accuse Me

3. Travelin’ Band

4. Ooby Dooby

5. Lookin’ Out My Back Door

6. Run Through The Jungle

Side B:

1. Up Around The Bend

2. My Baby Left Me

3. Who’ll Stop The Rain

4. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

5. Long As I Can See The Light