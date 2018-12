New Trolls complete Summers End lineup

Italian veterans the New Trolls have been named as the final addition to the bill for this year's Summers End festival.

The tenth annual three-day event takes place at the Palmer Community Centre in Chepstow, also starring Touchstone, Lifesigns, United Progressive Fraternity, Curved Air, Magenta and more.

Organisers say: “Despite having one of the longest careers in prog, spanning 45 years, this will be the first-ever New Trolls performance in the UK.”

Hero, sponsor and standard weekend tickets remain available, with day passes to be released next week. Find out more.

Summers End lineup

**Friday, September 26: **Touchstone, Lifesigns, KingBathmat

Saturday, September 27: New Trolls, United Progressive Fraternity, DeeExpus, Frequency Drift, Argos

Sunday, September 28: Curved Air, Magenta, Tin Spirits, Verbal Delirium, Colourflow