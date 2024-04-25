"We have a well-stocked archive of ideas." Matt Baber and Richard Wileman reunite for second album

Karda Estra mainman Richard Wileman and Sanguine Hum's Matt Baber have announced that they will release a second album, Baber / Wileman 2, through Kavus Torabi's Believer's Roast label on June 3.

The duo have shared a new song from the album, Evolver, which you can listen to below.

"This track was one of the deeper archive ideas," Wileman explains of Evolver. "It's origin dates back to 2009 and was an unused Karda Estra sketch originally intended for the 'Weird Tales' album. It has been given a complete overhaul and expansion and it's really great to finally have it completed.

"This album came as a slight surprise to both of us as we were both busy with our respective Supervoc and solo projects," he adds. "However, we each have quite well-stocked archives of ideas that needed to find a home so once we got the ball rolling again, recording and co-composing went very smoothly as we had plenty of material to draw from."

As with the first album, the pair have been joined by Amy Fry on clarinet for the three-part suite 2005. All the music was performed and produced by Baber (keyboards, drums) and Wileman (guitars, bass, keyboards, vocals, percussion).

Baber / Wileman 2 will be available to pre-order from the pair's Bandcamp page from Friday May 3. You can see the new album artwork below.

