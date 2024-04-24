A Billy Corgan reality TV show premieres next month. The unscripted Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland will focus on the Smashing Pumpkins leader's dual life as a rock star and a wrestling promoter and will be shown via American TV network The CW.

"As if being a rock star navigating the demanding politics of running both a band (Pumpkinworld) and a group of eccentric wrestlers (Carnyland) isn’t tricky enough, Billy is also a father of two and he’s planning a wedding to his longtime partner, Chloe," exclaims a statement accompanying the news. "Can he possibly keep all these balls in the air? Tune in to Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland to find out!"

Corghan is the owner and president of The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), which was originally founded in 1948, and was the most influential wrestling organisation in the US until the arrival of Vince McMahon's WWF (now WWE) in the 1980s. Corgan purchased the NWA in 2019 through his company, Lightning One, Inc.

The current NWA roster includes the likes of EC3, Matt Cardona, “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason, Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, The Immortals (Odinson and Kratos), Blunt Force Trauma (Damage and Carnage), Aron Stevens, Austin Idol, The Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J, The Brothers of Funstruction Yabo and Ruffo, Colby Corino, Mims, Max the Impaler, “The Sinister Minister Father James Mitchell, Burchill, Bryan Idol, Natalia Markova, Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor, May Valentine and others.

“Rebuilding the historic NWA brand has been both an honour and challenge, and this show opens the doors wide, so to speak," says Corgan. "To reveal the glory and the grit needed to thrive in a winner-take-all sport. It’s not always pretty, but I’m proud of what we have accomplished thus far."

“I’m thrilled to share an inside look into our family's wild life through the world of wrestling and rock n roll,” adds Corgan's partner, Chloe Mendel.

The CW is available online, via their app, and via services like Hulu and YouTubeTV. Viewers outside the US may need a VPN service like Express VPN.

Smashing Pumpkins kick off their 2024 touring schedule with a run of UK shows with Weezer in June before heading to Europe with Interpol. US dates with Green Day follow - full dates below.

Jun 07: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK∞

Jun 08: London The O2, UK∞

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland∞

Jun 12: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK∞

Jun 13: Manchester Co-op Live, UK∞

Jun 14: Cardiff Castle, UK∞

Jun 19: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany∞

Jun 21: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany∞

Jun 22: Berlin Parkbühne Wuhlheide, Germany~

Jun 24: Wien Wiener Stadthalle Halle D, Austria~

Jun 26: Zagreb INmusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 28: Esch-sur-alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands~

Jun 30: Antwerpen Live Is Live, Belgium

Jul 02: Gliwice Perzero Arena, Poland~

Jul 04: Praha Hlavní Město, Czechia~

Jul 06: Lucca Piazza Napoleone, Italy

Jul 07: Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland

Jul 10: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Oeiras NOS Alive, Portugal

Jul 13: Barcelona Cruilla Barcelona, Spain

Jul 16: Pireas Peace and Friendship Stadium, Greece



Jul 29: Washington Nationals Park, DC#^*

Jul 31: Bala The KEE, ON, Canada

Aug 01: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON, Canada#^*

Aug 04: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME @

Aug 05: Queens Citi Field, NY #^*

Aug 07: Boston Fenway Park, MA#^*

Aug 09: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA#^*

Aug 10: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA#^*

Aug 13: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL#^*

Aug 14: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO%

Aug 16: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL%

Aug 17: Minneapolis Target Field, MN#^*

Aug 18: Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA%

Aug 20: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA@

Aug 21: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatr, MO%

Aug 22: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH#^*

Aug 24: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI#^*

Aug 27: Simpsonville CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, SC%

Aug 28: Atlanta Truist Park, GA#^*

Aug 30: Nashville Geodis Park, TN #^*

Sep 01: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA #^*

Sep 04: Detroit Comerica Park, MI#^*

Sep 07: Denver Coors Field, CO#^*

Sep 10: Southaven BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, MS%

Sep 11: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX#^*

Sep 14: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA#^*

Sep 18: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ#^*

Sep 20: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA#^*

Sep 21: Reno Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort, NV@

Sep 23: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA#^*

Sep 24: Airway Heights BECU Live Outdoor Venue, WA @

Sep 25: Portland Providence Park, OR#^*

Sep 27: Las Vegas BleauLive Theater, NV%

Sep 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA#^*

∞ with Weezer

~ with Interpol

# with Green Day

^ with Rancid

* with The Linda Lindas

% with Pvris

@ with The Glorious Sons

Tickets are on sale now.