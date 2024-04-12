How Jethro Tull broke America is the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Jethro Tull grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, issue 148, which is on sale now!

Did you know that by the mid-70s Jethro Tull were selling multi-nights out at venues like the LA Forum and New York's Madison Square Gardens? They were dubbed "the world's biggest band" and could have given Led Zep a run for popularity in America. We explore this phenomenon in the new issue of Prog as Ian Anderson, Martin Barre and more tell the story of how Jethro Tull broke America!

Elsewhere, Gentle Giant discuss how they dealt with the onset of punk rock in the story of The Missing Piece, former VdGG saxophonist David Jackson lifts the lid on life within the band and beyond, and Devin Townsend recalls the tumult surrounding the making of 1998’s Infinity album.

Also in your jam-packed issue of Prog: Mike Vennart, Elbow, North Sea Echoes, Jane Getter, Randy McStine, Midas Fall, The Chronicles Of Father Robin, and Zombi update us on their new releases, and EBB, the winners of the New Band category in the Readers’ Poll, have their say, too. Plus we have four Tull postcards depicting those glory years and a great free 20-track sampler from Dunk! Records.

Also in Prog 148...

Devin Townsend - Canada’s prog enfant terrible on the making of 1998’s Infinity.

Gentle Giant - Gary Green, John ‘Pugwash’ Weathers and Kerry Minnear look back on 1977’s The Missing Piece.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

EBB - the winners of Best New Band in the 2023 Prog Readers’ Poll state their case.

Elbow - Manchester’s Elbow discuss their love of prog and new album Audio Vertigo.

Jane Getter - prog fusion guitarist and band keep things simple and effective on new album Division World.

North Sea Echoes - Fates Warning duo regroup as impressively atmospheric post-rockers.

Midas Fall - the Scottish trio explain the concept behind their ‘misery prog’.

Vennart - Mike Vennart is keeping things real on latest album Forgiveness & The Grain.

The Chronicles Of Father Robin - The astonishing story of one album recorded over 30 years and spread over three releases!

Zombi - US prog-synth duo on Rush in the 80s, John Carpenter and how they really got their name.

Randy McStine - Fresh from his stint with Porcupine Tree and supporting The Pineapple Thief, Randy McStine introduces us to the real him.

David Jackson - The saxophonist reflects on life both within and beyond Van der Graaf Generator.

The Blackheart Orchestra - Chrissy Mostyn on a prog world full of Sigur Rós, Hawkwind and psychology!

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your brand new copy of Prog.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.