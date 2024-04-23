Frank Turner announces summer headline tour of intimate venues

Frank Turner has lined up an intimate UK summer headline tour between his bookings at Glastonbury and Latitude festivals.



Turner is set to release his tenth album, Undefeated, the follow-up to his 2022 UK number one album FTHC, on May 3, via Xtra Mile Recordings.



“There are no clichés about the difficult 10th album, so in some ways, that’s a liberating statement,” says Turner. “But at the same time, I have a duty to justify writing and releasing a 10th album. That’s a lot of records for anybody. Also, I’m 42. Which is not a sexy, rock’n’roll age. But all through my career, I’ve been interested in writers like Loudon Wainwright III or The Hold Steady, people who write about adulthood, essentially.”

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls UK tour

Jun 28: Glastonbury, Avalon Stage

Jul 13: 2000 Trees Festival

Jul 14: Manchester, Academy 2

Jul 15: Leeds. Brudenell Social Club

Jul 16: Glasgow, Garage

Jul 18: Southampton, 1865

Jul 19: Birmingham, Academy 2

Jul 20: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Jul 22: Cardiff, Tramshed

Jul 23: Oxford, 02 Academy 2

Jul 24: Norwich, Epic Studios

Jul 26: Latitude Festival



A pre-sale for the headline shows begins on Wednesday, April 24, at 11am UK time. To get access, fans need to preorder Undefeated from Turner's webstore before 23:59 (UK time) tonight. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, April 26, at 10am UK time.

Turner is also attempting to set a new world record for the most gigs in different cities within 24 hours in May, following the release of Undefeated.



Explaining the idea, Turner says, "From 12.30pm on Saturday, May 4th, through til 12.30pm on Sunday, May 5th, I will be playing as many shows as I can. We have 15 cities on deck. I’m proud to say that every show on the schedule is being organised by an independent record store. Two of them are in-store shows; all the rest are taking place in grassroots music venues, in association with my friends and allies at the Music Venue Trust They will be solo shows, and they will each last a minimum of 20 minutes. I will be drinking an insane amount of coffee."

