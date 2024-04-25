“Korn scared me as a kid!” Fontaines D.C. extend Romance tour, talk up unexpected nu metal influences on new album

Fontaines D.C. will release their fourth album, Romance, on August 23 via XL Recordings. And in a turn of events that no-one could have foreseen when they released their debut album Dogrel five years ago, the quintet have revealed that the record is influenced by nu metal, specifically Korn.



In an interview with The Guardian, vocalist Grian Chatten and guitarist Carlos O’Connell talk up Korn are a major influence on their new material.



O'Connell was a nu metal fan as a teenager and has come back around to listening to Korn and Deftones, telling The Guardian that nu metal is “this thing I loved when I was 14 and stopped listening to for years and now I love again”. Chatten, too, is a fan of the Bakersfield nu metal daddies, even though the band "scared the shit out of me as a kid", but stresses, “I fucking hate Limp Bizkit and don’t even really like Rage Against the Machine.”

The band have also stated that Alice In Chains, Mos Def, A$AP Ferg and OutKast have influenced the sound of Romance.



Speaking of the forthcoming project's theme, bassist Conor Deegan says, “We’ve always had this sense of idealism and romance. Each album gets further away from observing that through the lens of Ireland, as directly as Dogrel.

“The second album (A Hero’s Death) is about that detachment, and the third (Skinty Fia) is about Irishness dislocated in the diaspora. Now we look to where and what else there is to be romantic about.”

The band will tour Romance in the UK and Ireland this winter.

Fontaines D.C. Romance tour, UK and Ireland

Nov 20: Wolverhampton The Halls

Nov 22: London Alexandra Palace,

Nov 23: London Alexandra Palace (new date)

Nov 24: Cardiff Utilita Arena,

Nov 26: Plymouth Pavilions

Nov 27: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 29: Manchester Aviva Studios

Nov 30: Manchester Aviva Studios (new date)

Dec 01: Manchester Aviva Studios (new date)

Dec 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Dec 06: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland



Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow, April 26, at 10am, here.