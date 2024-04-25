"A machine intertwining with the human consciousness!" Members of Oranssi Pazuzu and K-X-P launch new outfit Haunted Plasma

Haunted Plasma is the brand new Finnish trio formed by Oranssi Pazuzu guitarist and vocalist Juho Vanhanen and Timo Kaukolampi and Tomi Leppänen from Finnish electro proggers K-X-P.

The band have just shared a video for their brand new single, the thumping electro-prog of Machines Like Us which you can watch below. It's taken from their upcoming debut album I, which will be released through Svart Records on May 31.

"Machines Like Us is a song that pulsates and sparkles hypnotizing lines of code straight into the nervous system. It presents a bittersweet vision of a machine intertwining with the human consciousness," explains Vanhanen of the new single, which features Hexvessel's Matt McNerny on vocals. Pauliina Lindell (Vuono, Dust Mountain) and Ringa Manner (Ruusut, The Hearing) also feature as guest vocalists on the album.

Citing influences as diverse as Terry Riley and Massive Attack, the band say the offer a contemporary take on Krautrock hypnosis, psychedelic black metal and 90s techno.

The debut album from Haunted Plasma will be packaged in a tip-on sleeve, swirling fog artwork, complete with 12” booklet and pressed on three exclusive different vinyl releases: 300 copies on standard black Wax, 200 copies in amber and black smoke, 500 copies of turquoise/black marble and 200 copies of turquoise/black marble. I will also be available on CD and digital. You can see the album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order I.

(Image credit: Svart Records)

Haunted Plasma: I

A

1.⁠ ⁠Reverse Engineer

2.⁠ ⁠Machines Like Us

3.⁠ ⁠Spectral Embrace

B

4.⁠ ⁠Echoes

5.⁠ ⁠Haunted Plasma