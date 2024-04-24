Evanescence's Amy Lee on rumours she could replace Chester Bennington in Linkin Park: "It's not true...but they should ask me about that, I might do it part time."

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee has humbly shooed away suggestions that she could be set to become Linkin Park's new lead singer, though has admitted that she would be interested in taking on the role on a "part time" basis.

Linkin Park have been disbanded since the shocking death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, but in recent years, rumours have begun to build that the US rock icons are considering resuming their career with a new singer. Amy Lee has been one of the potential names thrown around in online circles, but when asked about the idea on Canada's iHeart radio this week, she is quick to shoot down any suggestion that talks have even taken place.

"That is an incredible compliment," she says (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "I have not heard that. No, I have not been contacted or anything like that. But [I] feel like our worlds, our fanbases are a lot of the same people.

"That's really sweet," she adds of the suggestion that she'd be a suitable replacement for Bennington. "Did we play shows? I don't know if we were on a festival together or whatever. We met. We were in the studio at the same time [Evanescence recorded parts of their 2003 debut album Fallen in NRG Studios in Hollywood while Linkin Park were recording second album Meteora there]. When we were making Fallen, I just briefly got to have a conversation or two with Chester. He was really sweet.

"But no, it's not true," she confirms once again of the rumour. "But that's awesome. They should ask me about that. I don't have a ton of free time, but I might do it part time."

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has made no public suggestion that the band could reunite, and seems to currently be focused on his solo work. Speaking to Metal Hammer's Paul Brannigan last year, the rapper/guitarist said he was in the studio and was expecting to release new music in 2024. "Yes. For sure," he confirmed. "One hundred per cent. When it's ready, be ready."

Evanescence confirmed a Canadian tour with Halestorm yesterday, with the nine-date trek set to kick off in Vancouver on October 15.