Kyros's Shelby Logan Warne and prog musician Grace Hayhurst take over at London's Sensible Music Studios

Kyros founder, keyboard player and vocalist Shelby Logan Warne and musician and Prog writer Grace Hayhurst have announced they have taken over at London's Sensible Music Limited, following the retirement of former East of Eden musician and former company director, Jeff Allen.

The studio and rehearsal complex in London's Kings Cross has previously been used by the likes of Pink Floyd, Dream Theater, Roger Waters, Sparks, The Beach Boys, Massive Attack and more. It was started by Allen back in 1977.

"When the opportunity to take over Sensible Music was presented to us, we knew turning it down wasn’t an option," comments Hayhurst. "It seemed like a natural next step to combine my entrepreneurial skills and musical passions together to take Sensible Music to the next stage of its life as a beacon of musical recording heritage."

"Anyone who knows me well knows I do not do things by half measures," says Warne. "The future is bright. Myself and Grace are looking forward to continuing to work together as business partners building on the rich foundation that Sensible has. We want to make Sensible a landmark recording studio complex, and one of the best production rehearsal spaces in London."

"Having been involved with Sensible from the beginning, working with our beloved clients making some incredible records, I’m excited to be able to continue the legacy and now take it to a new level," adds chief studio engineer at Sensible, Jon Moon.

For more info on the studio, its facilities, and rates, go here.

(Image credit: Press)