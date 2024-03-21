If you're wondering how radio-friendly the new Shellac album will be, the first track is called World Series of Dick-Sucking and the closing track is called I Don't Fear Hell

Shellac will release their long-awaited sixth studio album To All Trains on May 17 on Touch and Go.

The follow-up to 2014's Dude Incredible, the trio's new album features ten tracks, many of which have been performed live in the 10 years since their songs last graced vinyl.

Keeping information minimalist as ever, the only additional details announced for the latest work from vocalist/guitarist Steve Albini, vocalist/bassist Bob Weston andc drummer Todd Trainer is as follows: “Recording & Mixing took place at Electrical Audio in Chicago over a bunch of long weekends in November, 2017; October, 2019; September, 2021; and March, 2022. The record was mastered by Bob [Weston] & Steve [Albini] at Chicago Mastering Service.”

The track-listing for the record is:



1. WSOD

2. Girl From Outside

3. Chick New Wave

4. Tattoos

5. Wednesday

6. Scrappers

7. Days Are Dogs

8. How I Wrote How I Wrote Elastic Man (cock & bull)

9. Scabby The Rat

10. I Don’t Fear Hell

That opening title, a play on World Series of Poker, stands for World Series of Dick-Sucking, incidentally. Steve Albini is an accomplished poker player, but has never been at all concerned about... courting favour.

Asked by this writer in 2019 if a new album from his band might be forthcoming, Albini replied, “We’ve been recording, off and on. We work at a slow pace, but we’re still plugging away and there will be new music eventually.”

And now there is.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The album can be pre-ordered in the UK/EU here, and in the US here.

Below is a live version of the album's closing track, I Don't Fear Hell.