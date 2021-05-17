New prog radio show launches on Total Rock

Tom Gillitt's 21st Century Prog Radio Show has returned to the air on the online station Total Rock Radio. The new two-hour show airs on Thursdays between 1pm and 3pm (UK time) and is repeated again at midnight on Sundays.

The show, which used to air on Surrey Hills Radio has been on a three-year hiatus but now returns on. the long-running Total Rock platform, on which several members of the Prog team haver worked in the past.

Tom's show "highlights the very latest in contemporary progressive music from bands and artists from around the world with the occasional nod to the classic old guard. Tom is delighted to be back and welcomed the opportunity to play the music he loves and also provide a platform for new and upcoming musicians."

You can listen to the 21st Century Prog Radio Show on the Total Rock pop up player and through the station website. The show can also be heard on demand here.

Further information can be found at the 21st Century Prog Radio Show Facebook page.