New Peter Gabriel album "closer than you think"

Peter Gabriel has given expectant fans hope that his long-awaited new solo album will be released shortly.

Gabriel's last studio album was Up, which was released 19 years ago in 2002. Since then he has released the Scratch My Back covers project in 2008 and the New Blood orchestral reworkings of older material in 2011. There were also the Rated PG compilation of soundtrack material and the Flotsam And Jetsam compilation of B-sides which both appeared in 2019.

However the Genesis News website is reporting a new interview with Italian magazine SPECCHIO, in which Gabriel states; "It it happening - it's closer than you think", and confirms that he's been working with his band for the last ten days on at least 17 new songs in the studio.

There's no release date, and a 2021 release looks highly unlikely. But 2022? Watch this space...