New King Crimson outfit Beat detail North American tour

Beat, the new King Crimson-related quartet put together by Adrian Belew and also featuring Crimson and Peter Gabriel bassist Tony Levin, Tool drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Steve Vai, performing music from King Crimson's three 1980s albums Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair, have detailed a full US tour for September, October and November this year.
The dates feature on the band's new website which went live over the weekend after weeks of speculation following the announcement of a single live show at Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay in San Diego on September 17. You can find the new website here. You can watch a new video trailer for the tour and all the dates below.
"This is going to be quite a tour," exclaims Levin. "Revisiting some of my favorite music is a treat in itself, but in company of this stellar lineup, I expect to have my musical butt kicked! And it’s also great that we’re not just playing a few shows, we’re hitting it hard. So, Road Dogs are coming to your area soon."
"I am very excited to share the stage with three of my favourite musicians on the planet," adds Carey. "Tony, Steve and Adrian have always been a source of inspiration for me since the beginning of my career, and now to be able to share a bit of my musical journey with them is a dream come true. There’s nothing better to make some sparks fly and light a fire under your ass than getting out of your musical comfort zone, and I can’t think of any other three guys I’d rather do this with. I think I can speak for all of us when I say I hope all of our fans are as excited as we are about this tour."
Last month Robert Fripp lent his blessing to the band, saying, "This is the project that Adrian Belew called me about last Autumn, a project which I support and fully encourage, and discussed with Steve Vai recently at McCabes in Santa Monica (3march2024). Even, I suggested the name."
Thus far there has been no news on dates outside of. North America.
Beat 2024 North American tour
Sep 12: CA San Jose Civic
Sep 13: CA Napas Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
Sep 14: CA Los Angeles The United Theater on Broadway
Sep 15: CA Anaheim City National Grove of Anaheim
Sep 17: CA San Diego Humphrey’s Concerts
Sep 18: AZ Phoenix Celebrity Theatre
Sep 20: TX Austin The Paramount Theatre
Sep 21: TX Houston Bayou Music Centre
Sep 22: TX Dallas Majestic Theatre
Sep 24: GA Atlanta The Eastern
Sep 26: FL Fort Lauderdale The Parker
Sep 27: FL Orlando Hard Rock Live
Sep 28: FL Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sep 29: SC Charleston Music Hall
Oct 1: NC Charlotte Knight Theater
Oct 2: NC Carolina Durham Theatre of Durham / Fletcher Hall
Oct 4: DC Washington Warner Theatre
Oct 5: NY New York Beacon Theatre
Oct 6: PA Glenside Keswick Theatre
Oct 8: VA Richmond Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center
Oct 9: NJ Red Bank Count Basie Center
Oct 11: MA Boston Shubert Theatre
Oct 12: NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Oct 14: NS Halifax Rebecca Cohen Auditorium
Oct 15: NB Moncton Casino New Brunswick
Oct 17: QC Montreal Theatre Maisonneuve
Oct 18: ON Toronto Massey Hall
Oct 19: NY Rochester Kodak Center
Oct 21: NY Albany The Egg
Oct 22: PA Greenburg Palace Theatre
Oct 23: PA Reading Santander Performing Arts Center
Oct 25: OH Cleveland Agora Theatre
Oct 26: OH Cincinnatitti Taft Theatre
Oct 27: MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct 28: TN Nashville Ryman Auditorium
Oct 30: IN Indianapolis Murat Theatre
Nov 1 :IL Chicago Copernicus Center
Nov 2: WI Milwaukee Pabst Theatre
Nov 3: WI Madison Orpheum Theater
Nov 4: MN Minneapolis State Theatre
Nov 6: CO Denver Paramount Theatre
Nov 8: NV KLas Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels