New King Crimson outfit Beat detail North American tour

Beat, the new King Crimson-related quartet put together by Adrian Belew and also featuring Crimson and Peter Gabriel bassist Tony Levin, Tool drummer Danny Carey and guitarist Steve Vai, performing music from King Crimson's three 1980s albums Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair, have detailed a full US tour for September, October and November this year.

The dates feature on the band's new website which went live over the weekend after weeks of speculation following the announcement of a single live show at Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay in San Diego on September 17. You can find the new website here. You can watch a new video trailer for the tour and all the dates below.

"This is going to be quite a tour," exclaims Levin. "Revisiting some of my favorite music is a treat in itself, but in company of this stellar lineup, I expect to have my musical butt kicked! And it’s also great that we’re not just playing a few shows, we’re hitting it hard. So, Road Dogs are coming to your area soon."

"I am very excited to share the stage with three of my favourite musicians on the planet," adds Carey. "Tony, Steve and Adrian have always been a source of inspiration for me since the beginning of my career, and now to be able to share a bit of my musical journey with them is a dream come true. There’s nothing better to make some sparks fly and light a fire under your ass than getting out of your musical comfort zone, and I can’t think of any other three guys I’d rather do this with. I think I can speak for all of us when I say I hope all of our fans are as excited as we are about this tour."

Last month Robert Fripp lent his blessing to the band, saying, "This is the project that Adrian Belew called me about last Autumn, a project which I support and fully encourage, and discussed with Steve Vai recently at McCabes in Santa Monica (3march2024). Even, I suggested the name."

Thus far there has been no news on dates outside of. North America.

Beat 2024 North American tour

Sep 12: CA San Jose Civic

Sep 13: CA Napas Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

Sep 14: CA Los Angeles The United Theater on Broadway

Sep 15: CA Anaheim City National Grove of Anaheim

Sep 17: CA San Diego Humphrey’s Concerts

Sep 18: AZ Phoenix Celebrity Theatre

Sep 20: TX Austin The Paramount Theatre

Sep 21: TX Houston Bayou Music Centre

Sep 22: TX Dallas Majestic Theatre

Sep 24: GA Atlanta The Eastern

Sep 26: FL Fort Lauderdale The Parker

Sep 27: FL Orlando Hard Rock Live

Sep 28: FL Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sep 29: SC Charleston Music Hall

Oct 1: NC Charlotte Knight Theater

Oct 2: NC Carolina Durham Theatre of Durham / Fletcher Hall

Oct 4: DC Washington Warner Theatre

Oct 5: NY New York Beacon Theatre

Oct 6: PA Glenside Keswick Theatre

Oct 8: VA Richmond Carpenter Theater in Dominion Energy Center

Oct 9: NJ Red Bank Count Basie Center

Oct 11: MA Boston Shubert Theatre

Oct 12: NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Oct 14: NS Halifax Rebecca Cohen Auditorium

Oct 15: NB Moncton Casino New Brunswick

Oct 17: QC Montreal Theatre Maisonneuve

Oct 18: ON Toronto Massey Hall

Oct 19: NY Rochester Kodak Center

Oct 21: NY Albany The Egg

Oct 22: PA Greenburg Palace Theatre

Oct 23: PA Reading Santander Performing Arts Center

Oct 25: OH Cleveland Agora Theatre

Oct 26: OH Cincinnatitti Taft Theatre

Oct 27: MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 28: TN Nashville Ryman Auditorium

Oct 30: IN Indianapolis Murat Theatre

Nov 1 :IL Chicago Copernicus Center

Nov 2: WI Milwaukee Pabst Theatre

Nov 3: WI Madison Orpheum Theater

Nov 4: MN Minneapolis State Theatre

Nov 6: CO Denver Paramount Theatre

Nov 8: NV KLas Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels

