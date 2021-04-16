New Genesis book chronicles the post-Gabriel era

A brand new book covering Genesis' post-Peter Gabriel era will be released in July. Genesis: 1975 to 2021 - The Phil Collins Years, by Italian music journalist Mario Giametti will be published by Kingmaker Publishing on July 15.

It follows Kingmaker’s previous book (also by Giametti), the highly acclaimed Genesis: 1967 to 1975 - The Peter Gabriel Years, which was published in 2019, and highlighted the band's early years until Peter Gabriel's departure from the band in 1975.

The new book contains numerous exclusive interviews with band members and all of the important personalities who were part of the story of Genesis from 1975 onwards, including Ray Wilson who fronted the band for 1997’s Calling All Stations album and subsequent tour before the return of Phil Collins in 2007. The book covers the full story of the band from 1975 very extensively, taking readers through each album and tour. Additionally it features a number of previously unpublished photographs.

"We were delighted by the success of Genesis: 1967 to 1975 - The Peter Gabriel Years following its publication in May last year," says Kingmaker's Greg Spawton (also know for playing bass with popular prog outfit Big Big Train). "The book received considerable praise from numerous quarters, including from Steve Hackett as well as the music press and Genesis fans, and is now on its second print run. Like its predecessor, Genesis: 1975 to 2021 - The Phil Collins Years contains a wealth of details about the balance of Genesis’s career, many of which may well be unknown even to the most ardent fans of the band.”

