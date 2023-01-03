New book on Amazing Blondel released

A brand new book on the career of UK 70s medieval prog folk outfit Amazing Blondel has been published.

Celestial Light: A History Of Amazing Blondel has been written by Manchester author and Blondell fan Michael Billington and has been published by Epona Publishing.

The book features interviews with the three main members of the band; John Gladwin, Terry Wincott and Eddie Baird, as well as others involved in the band's career.

The Amazing Blondel attracted the attention of Free bass player Andy Fraser who arranged an audition with Island Records, who signed the band following their self-titled debut on the Bell label. The band were managed by Mott The Hoople manager John Glover and released a series of acclaimed albums throughout the 70s such as Evensong (1970) and Fantasia Lindum (1971) as well as touring with Mott The Hoople, Badfinger, Steeleye Span and Spooky Tooth, among others.

At the same time guitarist Eddie Baird has had two solo albums reissued on one CD through Epona, Also ….. and Abbey Cottage. Originally released in 1998 and 2005 , both albums have been remastered by Baird collaborator Darryl Ebbatson and released in collaboration with Ebbatson's smallCogMUSIC.

