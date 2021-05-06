New Australian psych sensations The Lazy Eyes release video for Nobody Taught Me

Following in the footsteps of established psych and prog movers and shakers such as Tame Impala, Pond, King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard and The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are Sydney-based quartet The Lazy Eyes.

The band, who all met in High School and are all still in their teens, have just released a video for their new single Nobody Taught Me, which you can watch in full below.

The song has been written by frontman Harvey Geraghty remembering his summers growing up visiting grandparents (who cameo in the music video) in England and the nostalgic, childlike first feeling of loss when the neighbourhood kids all of a sudden moved away one year. Twinkly keys and carefully placed guitar flourishes demonstrate further new depths to their sound.

"When I was younger, I would visit my grandparents who live in England every few years," says Geraghty. "On this one trip, I became friends with the kids who lived on my grandparents' street. We would meet up everyday and do things that kids do like run around, have a hit with a tennis ball, play hide and seek, you know. Then the next time I went to England, I was so excited to catch up and play with them again only to find out that they had all left and moved houses. It was pretty sad but I still had a nice trip hanging out with my grandparents

"Nobody Taught Me encapsulates the good and the sad times experienced in England from the excitement of playing on that street to the heartbreak of being left alone.”

The Lazy Eyes will release their second EP, EP2, through Lunatic/The Orchard in July. They plan to release their debut album next year.