How King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard's Polygondwanaland become the ultimate vinyl release

When the ever-innovative Aussie psyche outfit King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard released their Polygondwanaland album last year, they did something a little different. Instead of restricting release to their own record label, they opened up things so that anyone could release it.

"This album is FREE," wrote the band. "Free as in, free. Free to download and if you wish, free to make copies. Make tapes, make CDs, make records."

They put the master tapes and artwork online, and indie labels all over the world filled their boots. According to Discogs there are currently 159 different versions of the album, coming in all sorts of shapes and sizes. There's the label who released a triple vinyl 8" lathe-cut edition of 101 copies. Australian label Rhubarb Recordings released an edition of 500 housed in a reflective silver foil laminated gatefold sleeve with psychedelic UV printing. Pocket Cat Records released a run of 20 with the grooves cut into blank laserdiscs. Aural Pleasure Records used a Kickstarter campaign to fund their edition of five "Glitter Lizard" LPs, with transparent blue and yellow vinyl featuring embedded glitter and "lizards." It all got a bit crazy out there.

Now Indianapolis-based label Romanus Records, who have something of a track record where it comes to adventurous vinyl, are releasing what might be the most groundbreaking version of Polygondwanaland yet, a version that comes with a remote control and flashing LEDs. It'll be released for this year's Record Store Day.

"After making the world’s first LED record for Brother O’ Brother, it only made sense to pass this innovative vinyl onto potentially the most innovative release of 2017," says label owner Chris Banta.

The record will be released in an initial run of just 25 copies, available online via the Romanus Shop, as well as at Square Cat Records and Indy CD & Vinyl in Indianapolis, and at Shuga Records in Chicago. Each record will come with a remote control, rechargeable battery and screen printed jacket.

For those who don't manage to get a copy on Record Store Day, Chris will be releasing a larger run in August.

In the meantime, you can gaze upon this with awe.