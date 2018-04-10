New Aussie Prog Rockers Sum Of Us Release Debut Single

New Brisbane prog rock act Sum Of Us have released their debut single, Forrest. You can watch the video below.

The band are comprised of members of local Brisbane acts Osaka Punch, Kodiak and Red In Tooth, and Forrest arrives ahead of a planned EP from the band.

"Forrest was written as a means to illustrate the feeling of sitting on the edge of reality; slipping off and attempting to claw your way back to the state of mind you were in prior to that moment," says singer Bryce Carleton. "Along the way it touches on the subjects of staying present in mind, while realising personal change is the beauty of evolution and something to be embraced; not feared."

The band describe their sound as a "delicious sound platter served with dynamic highs and lows, bastardly time signatures, crushing guitar tones and a twist of lemon."

Forrest will be available from the Sum Of Us Bandcamp page from Friday.