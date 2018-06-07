New album from The Stanley Clarke Band

45 years after his album debut, four-time Grammy® Award-winning bassist Stanley Clarke shows he is still unapproachable on both the electric and acoustic, breakbeats and bass interpreted cello suites with a little help from friends like trumpeter Mark Isham and rapper/ beatboxer Doug E. Fresh. He’s accompanied by a versatile young band including keyboardists Cameron Graves and Beka Gochiashvili and drummer Mike Mitchell.

"I'm very excited about our work on this album. I wanted to include some of my band members' contributions and the result is an album that is funky, melodic, musical, contemporary and fresh with a rich multi-genre influence," Clarke commented. "The guys in this band are consummate young musicians with musical spirits that are very old."

The Message is out June 29. The Stanley Clarke Band will be performing at the Royal Festival Hall on November 20 (EFG London Jazz Festival).

For more information, visit Stanley Clarke's website.