Nervosa to release new album Wasteland

Young Cornish prog quintet Nervosa will release their new album Wasteland on August 10. The new album has been mastered by The Pineapple Thief keyboard player Steve Kitch. You can check the band out in a three-song live set below.

The three-track live set features material from the band's 2017 debut The Cube Sessions, prior to which Nervosa had released three EPs. The current line-up of Nervosa consists of Jon Winter (vocals, guitars), Andy Cunningham (guitars), Ant Barrett (drums), Matthew Duggan (bass) and Bethany Wade (keyboards, saxophone, vocals).

Formed in 2006, Nervosa's early sound was steeped in electronica but as the band have progressed influences from Radiohead, Porcupine Tree and Muse have crept into the band's sound. We're tipping them for big things.

Pre-order Wasteland.

(Image credit: Nervosa)

Nervosa: Wasteland

1. Chevron

2. The Wastelands Part 1

3. The Wastelands Part 2

4. Prelude

5. Countrycore

6. Circle Of Friends