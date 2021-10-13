Nektar premiere new video for the ten-minute Drifting

Prog rock legends Nektar have premiered their brand new video for the ten-minute Drifting with Prog, which you can watch in full below.

The track is taken from a new reissue of the band's most recent album The Other Side, which was originally released through Cherry Red in 2020. The album ran into trouble in Germany, where a line-up of the band had been put together by Klaus Henatsch, the band's keyboard player since 2007.

With copyright disputes now solved, the band are reissuing the new album, which now comes with a documentary about the making of the album which also covers the reunion of this line-up, which features original members Derek 'Mo' Moore (bass), Ron Howden (drums) and Mick Brockett (lyrics and visual conceptions) along with guitarist Ryche Chandler, who played with the band in 1978, bassist Randy Dembo who featured on 2004's Evolution album and new keyboard player Kendall Scott.

"This is a Drifting video that we have included with the DVD The Making Of now coming out on Cherry Red," Moore tells Prog. "Created by Nektar wiz our own Jay Petsko its sets the mood of the mostly live Drifting in 20 bit sound. The whole album The Other Side was done live in the studio and then we added overdubs.

"Drifting was done on the first take, it was so good we only added vocal and the piano under the vocal. With the pandemic and the escapades trying to get it released over in Europe it is finally out October 29th. We had great difficulties due to the German band who stole the name Nektar and copyrighted it and then got it banned in Europe, they also put injunctions on all of the music magazines in Germany. We have been in court with them since 2020 and have won our name back and the right to release this album. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it.

"We added a radio edit of SkyWriter on the CD and we added the one hour video on the making of the album and interesting stuff never seen before leading up to our first gig at Progstock. We put this out as something special for our fans, old and new, our Nektarines."

Pre-order The Other Side.