Nektar announce surprise return

British prog rock band Nektar have somewhat surprisingly announced a new album, Megalomania, which will, be released on the German label Sireena Records on December 7.

The news will undoubtedly come as a bit of a surprise to fans, following mainman Roye Albrighton's untimely death in 2016. However a new line-up featuring Klaus Henatsch, the band's keyboard player since 2007, guitarist Alex Hoffmeister, Che Albrigjhton, Roye's son, on drums, and bassist Tom Fry have recorded a new album and will also head out on tour in December.

"New album Megalomania takes stock of the current state of the world and is shaped by shared experiences and events unfolding over the past years," says a statement on the band's website. "Contemporary and critical of its time, it remains conscious of Nektar’s extensive and great history, with the new tracks continuing effortlessly along this path.

"Nektar has always been shaped by group changes and trips down various musical avenues. Now there is a new line-up again, with Klaus Henatsch the 11-year constant. He is also the one to whom, after the passing of frontman Roye Albrighton, the baton has been passed as musical lead, producer and head of the band."

The band have lined up a tour of Germany, and the website lists two UK shows, although no venue is as yet confirmed for these. The new-look Nektar will play:

Germany Koln Yard Club - December 5

Germany Dortmund Piano - 6

Germany Kiel Räucherei - 7

Germany Paderborn BK Schloß Neuhaus - 8

Germany Melle Kulturwerkstatt - 9

Germany Bremen Meisenfrei - 11

Germany Göttingen Exil - 13

Germany Rüsselsheim Das Rind - 14

Germany Mannheim 7er Club - 15

Germany Hannover Musikzentrum - 16

UK TBC - 17

UK TBC - 18

