Neil Young announces massive 10CD second volume of archive recordings

Neil Young has announced details of the long-awaited second volume of his archive recordings. Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 will be released on November 20, and follows an earlier volume released in 2009, The Archives Volume 1: 1963–1972.

The new collection will feature 131 Tracks – 12 of which have never been released in any form – alongside 49 new versions of Neil Young classics and a 252-page hardbound book.

As a taster, Young has released Come Along And Say You Will, which he recorded with the Stray Gators in 1972. You can hear that below, as well as watch a trailer for the box set and an unboxing video.

The period covered by the box includes the albums Time Fades Away, On the Beach, Tonight’s the Night, Zuma and Long May You Run, as well as Homegrown, which was recorded in 1974 but remained unreleased until earlier this year.

The deluxe edition box set of Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 features 10 CDs, while the book includes hundreds of previously unseen photographs, additional archival material, a partial tape database, detailed descriptions of the music, and a fold-out timeline of the period.

In addition, each box includes the hi-res 192kHz/24-bit digital files of the tracks, as well as a free one-year membership of the vast Neil Young on-line archive. The box also includes a poster, and is limited to 3000 units worldwide.

Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 will be released on November 20.

Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 tracklist

Disc 1 (1972-1973): Everybody’s Alone

Letter From ‘Nam *

Monday Morning **

The Bridge **

Time Fades Away **

Come Along and Say You Will *

Goodbye Christians on the Shore *

Last Trip to Tulsa

The Loner **

Sweet Joni *

Yonder Stands the Sinner

L.A. (Story)

L.A. **

Human Highway **

Disc 2 (1973): Tuscaloosa

Here We Are in the Years

After the Gold Rush

Out on the Weekend

Harvest

Old Man

Heart of Gold

Time Fades Away

Lookout Joe

New Mama

Alabama

Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973): Tonight’s the Night

Speakin’ Out Jam **

Everybody’s Alone **

Tired Eyes

Tonight’s the Night

Mellow My Mind

World on a String

Speakin’ Out

Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

Roll Another Number

New Mama

Albuquerque

Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973): Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

Tonight’s the Night

Mellow My Mind

World on a String

Speakin’ Out

Albuquerque

New Mama

Roll Another Number

Tired Eyes

Tonight’s the Night Part II

Walk On

The Losing End **

Disc 5 (1974): Walk On

Winterlong

Walk On

Bad Fog of Loneliness **

Borrowed Tune

Traces

For the Turnstiles

Ambulance Blues

Motion Pictures

On the Beach

Revolution Blues

Vampire Blues

Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974): The Old Homestead

Love/Art Blues **

Through My Sails **

Homefires *

Pardon My Heart **

Hawaiian Sunrise **

LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

Pushed It Over the End **

On the Beach **

Vacancy **

One More Sign **

Frozen Man *

Give Me Strength **

Bad News Comes to Town **

Changing Highways **

Love/Art Blues **

The Old Homestead

Daughters *

Deep Forbidden Lake

Love/Art Blues **

Disc 7 (1974): Homegrown

Separate Ways

Try

Mexico

Love Is a Rose

Homegrown

Florida

Kansas

We Don’t Smoke It No More

White Line

Vacancy

Little Wing

Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975): Dume

Ride My Llama **

Cortez the Killer

Don’t Cry No Tears

Born to Run *

Barstool Blues

Danger Bird

Stupid Girl

Kansas **

Powderfinger **

Hawaii **

Drive Back

Lookin’ for a Love

Pardon My Heart

Too Far Gone **

Pocahontas **

No One Seems to Know **

Disc 9 (1976): Look Out for My Love

Like a Hurricane

Lotta Love

Lookin’ for a Love

Separate Ways **

Let It Shine *

Long May You Run

Fontainebleau

Traces **

Mellow My Mind **

Midnight on the Bay **

Stringman **

Mediterranean *

Ocean Girl **

Midnight on the Bay **

Human Highway **

Disc 10 (1976): Odeon Budokan

The Old Laughing Lady **

After the Gold Rush **

Too Far Gone **

Old Man **

Stringman **

Don’t Cry No Tears **

Cowgirl in the Sand **

Lotta Love **

Drive Back **

Cortez the Killer **

* = previously unreleased song

** = new unreleased version