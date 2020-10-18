Neil Young announces massive 10CD second volume of archive recordings

Neil Young has announced details of the long-awaited second volume of his archive recordings. Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 will be released on November 20, and follows an earlier volume released in 2009, The Archives Volume 1: 1963–1972.
The new collection will feature 131 Tracks – 12 of which have never been released in any form – alongside 49 new versions of Neil Young classics and a 252-page hardbound book.
As a taster, Young has released Come Along And Say You Will, which he recorded with the Stray Gators in 1972. You can hear that below, as well as watch a trailer for the box set and an unboxing video.
The period covered by the box includes the albums Time Fades Away, On the Beach, Tonight’s the Night, Zuma and Long May You Run, as well as Homegrown, which was recorded in 1974 but remained unreleased until earlier this year.
The deluxe edition box set of Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 features 10 CDs, while the book includes hundreds of previously unseen photographs, additional archival material, a partial tape database, detailed descriptions of the music, and a fold-out timeline of the period.
In addition, each box includes the hi-res 192kHz/24-bit digital files of the tracks, as well as a free one-year membership of the vast Neil Young on-line archive. The box also includes a poster, and is limited to 3000 units worldwide.
Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 tracklist
Disc 1 (1972-1973): Everybody’s Alone
Letter From ‘Nam *
Monday Morning **
The Bridge **
Time Fades Away **
Come Along and Say You Will *
Goodbye Christians on the Shore *
Last Trip to Tulsa
The Loner **
Sweet Joni *
Yonder Stands the Sinner
L.A. (Story)
L.A. **
Human Highway **
Disc 2 (1973): Tuscaloosa
Here We Are in the Years
After the Gold Rush
Out on the Weekend
Harvest
Old Man
Heart of Gold
Time Fades Away
Lookout Joe
New Mama
Alabama
Don’t Be Denied
Disc 3 (1973): Tonight’s the Night
Speakin’ Out Jam **
Everybody’s Alone **
Tired Eyes
Tonight’s the Night
Mellow My Mind
World on a String
Speakin’ Out
Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *
Roll Another Number
New Mama
Albuquerque
Tonight’s the Night Part II
Disc 4 (1973): Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live
Tonight’s the Night
Mellow My Mind
World on a String
Speakin’ Out
Albuquerque
New Mama
Roll Another Number
Tired Eyes
Tonight’s the Night Part II
Walk On
The Losing End **
Disc 5 (1974): Walk On
Winterlong
Walk On
Bad Fog of Loneliness **
Borrowed Tune
Traces
For the Turnstiles
Ambulance Blues
Motion Pictures
On the Beach
Revolution Blues
Vampire Blues
Greensleeves *
Disc 6 (1974): The Old Homestead
Love/Art Blues **
Through My Sails **
Homefires *
Pardon My Heart **
Hawaiian Sunrise **
LA Girls and Ocean Boys *
Pushed It Over the End **
On the Beach **
Vacancy **
One More Sign **
Frozen Man *
Give Me Strength **
Bad News Comes to Town **
Changing Highways **
Love/Art Blues **
The Old Homestead
Daughters *
Deep Forbidden Lake
Love/Art Blues **
Disc 7 (1974): Homegrown
Separate Ways
Try
Mexico
Love Is a Rose
Homegrown
Florida
Kansas
We Don’t Smoke It No More
White Line
Vacancy
Little Wing
Star of Bethlehem
Disc 8 (1975): Dume
Ride My Llama **
Cortez the Killer
Don’t Cry No Tears
Born to Run *
Barstool Blues
Danger Bird
Stupid Girl
Kansas **
Powderfinger **
Hawaii **
Drive Back
Lookin’ for a Love
Pardon My Heart
Too Far Gone **
Pocahontas **
No One Seems to Know **
Disc 9 (1976): Look Out for My Love
Like a Hurricane
Lotta Love
Lookin’ for a Love
Separate Ways **
Let It Shine *
Long May You Run
Fontainebleau
Traces **
Mellow My Mind **
Midnight on the Bay **
Stringman **
Mediterranean *
Ocean Girl **
Midnight on the Bay **
Human Highway **
Disc 10 (1976): Odeon Budokan
The Old Laughing Lady **
After the Gold Rush **
Too Far Gone **
Old Man **
Stringman **
Don’t Cry No Tears **
Cowgirl in the Sand **
Lotta Love **
Drive Back **
Cortez the Killer **
* = previously unreleased song
** = new unreleased version