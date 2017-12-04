Neil Young launches his massive free online archive service

Neil Young has launched his online archive service which features almost every piece of media he’s ever recorded.

He announced his plans for the Xstream Music-driven high resolution archive earlier this year – and it’s now live and free, until June 30, 2018. He’s also released a video giving fans a walkthrough about how the site can be navigated and what they can find while exploring.

Speaking about the archive, Young said: “The NYA timeline shows you when and how the music was made. Every single, recorded track or album I have produced is represented. It is always current. You can browse through the music I made between today and 1963, when I made my first recording in Canada and it was released as a 45 RPM single.

“You can zoom in to the timeline and see a particular period in detail and pull back to view the surrounding years. View all albums currently released and see albums still unreleased and in production just by using the controls to zoom through the years.”

Neil Young And Promise Of The Real released their latest album The Visitor last week.

