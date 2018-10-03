Ned’s Atomic Dustbin and Pop Will Eat Itself to tour UK in 2019

Ned’s Atomic Dustbin and Pop Will Eat Itself will head out on the road together next year on the latest Love From Stourbridge tour.

Ned’s and The Wonder Stuff played dates in the country earlier this year, with the Poppies’ Graham Crabb providing a DJ set each night.

And, since Crabb will be onstage for the shows this time around, the 2019 edition of the tour will see The Wonder Stuff’s Miles Hunt move to DJ duties.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Pop Will Eat Itself’s classic 1989 album This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This! – and to celebrate the milestone, the band will play the record in full along with a selection of other tracks.

This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This! features many of the band’s best-loved tracks, including Wise Up! Sucker, Can U Dig It? and Def Con One.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (October 5). Find a list of tour dates below.

Love From Stourbridge 2019 UK tour

Apr 05: Sheffield O2 Academy

Apr 06: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Apr 12: Manchester Ritz

Apr 13: Glasgow O2 Academy

Apr 19: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 21: Birmingham O2 Institute