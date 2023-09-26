Neal Morse plans Morsefest for UK for January 2024

Neal Morse is planning to bring his religious-themed Morsefest event to the UK in January 2024.

The annual event takes place in the USA, this year, the tenth anniversary of the event, in White House, Tennessee, and alongside Christian fellowship, VIP meet and greets, dinners, and gatherings the event also sees Morse and his band performing live - this year the Neal Morse Band performed his solo albums Testimony and Testimony 2.

This year also saw Morse bring the event to Europe for the fist time, at the popular De Boerderij in Zoertemeer, Holland in August. Now Morse has set his sights on the UK.

"After the incredible response to Testimony and Testimony 2 in the USA and Europe this summer, we've been looking into how we might 'do it all again' in other places," says Morse. "Some doors were closed but we are excited to announce that the first-ever UK Morsefest weekend will take place on January 12 and 13, 2024!

"We know you have questions, and we'll share all the details as they come together. What we can reveal now is that it'll be just like the US and Europe shows, with NMB rocking the Friday and Saturday evening shows, an Inner Circle concert on Saturday, and a Sunday church service. The venue will be in Greater London, with a larger capacity than the other weekends, so we hope to see many of you there."

Neal Morse released a new rock opera style album, The Dreamer - Joseph: Part One, through Frontiers records in August.