Neal Morse announces new studio album inspired by Biblical character Joseph

Neal Morse has announced that he will release a brand new studio album, The Dreamer - Jospeh: Part One, through Frontiers Records on August 11. The new album. will also be available as a limited edition double-vinyl package on September 15.

In keeping with recent Morse releases such as 2019's Jesus Christ The Exorcist, The Dreamer - Jospeh: Part One tells the classic story of the Biblical character Joseph (the one with the coat of many colours!) using the medium of progressive rock in Morse's inimitable style.

In a surprise move, only guitarist Eric Gillette of Morse's regular collaborators with NMB is listed as working on the new record, with no sign of the likes of Mike Portnoy and Randy George and Bill Hubaeur. Instead Flying Colors guitarist Steve Morse feature, alongwith vocalists like Ted Leonard (Spock’s Beard, Pattern-Seeking Animals), Matt Smith (Theocracy) and Jake Livgren (Proto-kaw, Kansas) to sing the roles of Joseph’s brothers, as they grow dark with jealousy and throw him in the pit.

“I have to say I am extremely pleased with the way this album came out!” explains Morse. “As with many creative endeavours, there are times along the way where you start to wonder where you’re at and if it will come together in the end. I am so happy to report that this one really has come together and exceeded my expectations! The guest vocalists are fantastic and the string arrangements are extraordinary! Jerry Guidroz did an exceptional job on the mix, and I am so excited to share this album with all of you! Now on to part two…"

A video for new track Like A Wall will feature in this week's Tracks Of The Week, which will be out on Friday. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. Part Two will follow in 2024.

Pre-order The Dreamer - Jospeh: Part One.

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Neal Morse: The Dreamer - Jospeh: Part One

1. Overture

2. Prologue/Before the World Was

3. A Million Miles Away

4. Burns Like a Wheel

5. Liar, Liar

6. The Pit

7. Like a Wall

8. Gold Dust City

9. Slave Boy

10. Out of Sight, Out of Mind

11. Wait On You

12. I Will Wait on the Lord

13. Overture Reprise

14. Ultraviolet Dreams

15. Heaven in Charge of Hell (Eat ‘Em and Smile)

16. Why Have You Forsaken Me?