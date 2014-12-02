Trending

Neal Morse Band reveal Grand Experiment

By Prog  

Supporting European tour with Beardfish includes London date

The Neal Morse Band have confirmed the release of their album The Grand Experiment on February 16 via InsideOut.

And a European tour with Beardfish as opening act includes a London date the following month.

For the first time ever, Morse – along with Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Gillette and Bill Hubauer – began studio sessions without any material written in advance.

The bandleader says: “I wanted to see what it would be like to create freely in the room with no preconceived notions. It was quite a risk.

“I used to be paranoid about whether things would turn out in the short time we had available, so I’d fill all the spaces in advance. This time I made a lot of room for the guys to express themselves – and the result is outstanding.

“We wanted to experiment, do something a bit different and see what everyone was capable of. We found out in spades.”

The album includes five tracks – two “long prog epics” and three shorter pieces. More details will be announced in due course. Beardfish will tour in support of their eighth album +4626-COMFORTZONE, set for release on January 12.

Neal Morse Band and Beardfish tour dates

Mar 05: Prattein Z7, Switzerland

Mar 06: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Mar 07: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Mar 08: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Mar 09: Paris Divan du Monde, France

Mar 11: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Mar 12: Mannheim Aire Seilerei, Germany

Mar 13: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

Mar 14: Bochum Matrix, Germany

