Neal Morse Band detail The Grand Experiment

The Neal Morse Band have released more details about their upcoming album The Grand Experiment.

It launches on February 16 via InsideOut and along with a standard CD release it will also be issued as a 2CD and DVD special edition Digipak. The second disc features previously unreleased live and studio tracks while the DVD contains a ‘Making Of’ documentary. The recording will also be released on 180g vinyl which comes with the double CD and DVD.

Earlier this month, mainman Morse said he, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Gillette and Bill Hubauer, began studio sessions without any material written in advance.

He said: “I wanted to see what it would be like to create freely in the room with no preconceived notions. It was quite a risk.

“I used to be paranoid about whether things would turn out in the short time we had available, so I’d fill all the spaces in advance. This time I made a lot of room for the guys to express themselves – and the result is outstanding.”

They’ll hit the road across Europe in March, with support from Beardfish, including a stop at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on March 7.

Former Spock’s Beard man Morse released solo album Songs From November in August. The 11-track record launched via Inside Out.

The Grand Experiment tracklist