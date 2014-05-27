Trending

Neal Morse details solo album

By Prog  

Songs From November features 11 tracks from 21-song writing spree

null

Neal Morse will release a solo album entitled Songs From November on August 18 via InsideOut, he's confirmed.

It includes 11 tracks taken from a 21-song writing spree, most of which took place at the end of last year.

It’s described as reminiscent of his 2002 record It’s Not Too Late, and features previous collaborators Chris Carmichael, and Jim Hoke plus the McCrary Sisters.

Morse recently reported via Twitter: “Really enjoying working on my songwriter album. It’s going to be awesome!”

He spent the first part of this year working with Transatlantic, and he’s also making a new Flying Colors record – although a schedule and release date have not been confirmed.

Songs From November tracklist

  1. Heaven Smiled

  2. Whatever Days

  3. Flowers In A Vase

  4. Love Shot An Arrow

  5. Song For The Free

  6. Tell Me Annabelle

  7. My Time Of Dying

  8. When Things Slow Down

  9. Daddy’s Daughter

  10. Wear The Chains

  11. The Way Of Love