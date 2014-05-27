Neal Morse details solo album

Neal Morse will release a solo album entitled Songs From November on August 18 via InsideOut, he's confirmed.

It includes 11 tracks taken from a 21-song writing spree, most of which took place at the end of last year.

It’s described as reminiscent of his 2002 record It’s Not Too Late, and features previous collaborators Chris Carmichael, and Jim Hoke plus the McCrary Sisters.

Morse recently reported via Twitter: “Really enjoying working on my songwriter album. It’s going to be awesome!”

He spent the first part of this year working with Transatlantic, and he’s also making a new Flying Colors record – although a schedule and release date have not been confirmed.

Songs From November tracklist