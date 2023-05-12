Neal Morse Band announce brand new live album

The Neal Morse Band, who have re-branded as NMB, have announced that they will release a new live album, An Evening of Innocence & Danger: Live in Hamburg through InsideOut Music on July 14.

The three-disc set was recorded at Hamburg's Markethalle venue in June 2002 on the band's European leg of the tour to support 2021's Innocence & Danger album, and sees the band performing the bulk of their latest album as well as longer form material such as the entire Danger section of the album and the The Great Similitude Medley. You can watch a video for the band's cover of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water below.

“NMB’s Innocence And Danger tour was an amazing experience all the way around and the Hamburg gig was a real stand out!”, exclaims Morse. "The band was firing on all cylinders and the audience was so close to us and roaring from the very first note.”

“I loved the format of this tours setlist, breaking the show into two halves similarly to the Innocence & Danger album," explains drummer Mike Portnoy. "The first half the shorter more concise songs and poppier side of the band, and the second half with the huge sprawling prog epics."

An Evening of Innocence & Danger: Live in Hamburg was mixed and mastered by longtime collaborator Jerry Guidroz, the album will be available as a limited 3CD digipak and digital album.

Pre-order An Evening of Innocence & Danger: Live in Hamburg.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Neal Morse Band: An Evening of Innocence & Danger: Live in Hamburg

CD1

1. Do It All Again

2. Bird On A Wire

3. Your Place In The Sun

4. Another Story To Tell

5. The Way It Had To Be

6. Bridge Over Troubled Water

7. Waterfall

CD2

1. Not Afraid Pt. 2

2. Beyond The Years

CD3

1. The Great Similitude Medley