Nazareth live package set for release

Eagle Rock Entertainment have announced they’ll release a live Nazareth DVD and Blu-ray on October 16.

No Means Of Escape features a set entitled Live At Metropolis which was recorded at the London studio in November last year. The documentary Made In Scotland detailing the band’s career will also be included in the package.

Interviews with bassist Pete Agnew and original frontman Dan McCafferty will feature, along with an acoustic take of the track This Flight Tonight.

No Means Of Escape also has artwork by Rodney Matthews – an updated version of his cover of the group’s 1979 album No Mean City.

In February, the band brought in Persian Risk singer Carl Sentance to replace Linton Osborne, who left the previous month after recording the DVD, saying “it didn’t work out.” He’s been recruited after McCafferty departed due to health concerns.

The current lineup is completed by guitarist Jimmy Murrison and drummer Lee Agnew.

Live At Metropolis tracklist