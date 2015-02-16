Nazareth appoint singer Carl Sentance

Nazareth have moved quickly to bring in a new frontman in the wake of Linton Osborne’s departure.

The veteran Scottish rockers have snapped up Persian Risk singer Carl Sentance to take over vocal duties, after being blown away by his first audition.

Bass player Pete Agnew says: “We take great pleasure introducing to you our new singer, Carl Sentance. We had been looking at Carl from afar for some time and very much liked what we saw, so we asked him to come up and sing a couple of songs with us in the studio.

“He came in on Tuesday and completely blew us away in the space of half a song. He was offered and accepted the job right there and then.

“As you can imagine, we are dying to get started with rehearsals but it’s going to have to wait for a bit as Carl has other projects booked for the next few weeks, so it will be April before you get a load of the new Naz.

“Meanwhile we would like to thank all you guys for sending us demos of your singing performances and we wish you all the very best in your future careers – keep on rockin’.”

Osborne announced last month that he was leaving the band, saying: “It didn’t work out.”

He was given the role a year ago after original frontman Dan McCafferty quit over health concerns. Osborne hailed McCafferty at the time for making the transition a smooth one.