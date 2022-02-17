Nazareth launch new video Strange Days and it thumps quite nicely indeed

Scottish rock legends Nazareth have released a video for Strange Days, the first single to be released from the band's upcoming 25th album Surviving The Law.

Announcing the release on Facebook, the band said, "So, after getting through all the craziness of the last two years, we are now very happy to announce the forthcoming release of our new album Surviving The Law. Today you can get the first taste of the new songs with the release of the single and video of Strange Days."

And so here it is, just like they said. And it thumps.

Surviving The Law follows 2018's Tattooed On My Brain, the first album recorded with the band's current lineup: founding bassist Pete Agnew, guitarist Jimmy Murrison, drummer Lee Agnew, and frontman Carl Sentence, the former Persian Risk and Krokus singer who joined the band after the brief tenure of Linton Osborne in 2015.

In December, Agnew Sr. posted about the band's plans for 2022, saying, "I’m not going to give you any predictions or details of our plans for next year because you’ve all seen how far off the mark I’ve been with my last couple of Christmas letters.

"For example, due to the latest plague scare, in the space of the last three days I’ve received notice of 28 cancelled shows between January and April next year so you can see why I’m kinda shy about making promises in these unpredictable times.

"So… I can only say, I hope ( I think ‘I hope’ is probably the most uttered pronouncement of the 2020s) things improve enough that we can perform, meet and talk to as many of you as possible."

Surviving The Law is released on April 15 and is available to pre-order now.

Nazareth - Surviving The Law tracklist

1 Strange Days

2 You Gotta Pass It Around

3 Runaway

4 Better Leave It Out

5 Mind Bomb

6 Sweet Kiss

7 Falling In Love

8 Waiting For The World To End

9 Let The Whisky Flow

10 Sinner

11 Ciggies And Booze

12 Psycho Skies

13 Love Breaks

14 You Made Me