Nazareth are back with a new album and the single Pole To Pole

Nazareth - Tattooed On My Brain 1. Never Dance With The Devil

2. Tattooed On My Brain

3. State Of Emergency

4. Rubik’s Romance

5. Pole To Pole

6. Push

7. The Secret Is Out

8. Don’t Throw Your Love Away

9. Crazy Molly

10. Silent Symphony

11. What Goes Around

12. Change

13. You Call Me

Nazareth have announced that they’ll release a new studio album later this year in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

Tattooed On My Brain will be their first record since 2014’s Rock ’N’ Roll Telephone and will see the debut of vocalist Carl Sentance who was brought into the band in 2015.

Founding Nazareth member and bassist Pete Agnew says: “What I know and expect is that this record, because of our new lineup, will come under the highest scrutiny of any record in Nazareth’s history and after that, hopefully be judged as one of the best of Nazareth’s career.

“While there is always going to be hints of the classic Nazareth sound on our albums, when you consider that all the musicians have been playing classic Nazareth songs for most of their lives, what is fresh, and inspired the new songs and new approach, is the fact that we have a new singer in Carl Sentance.

“You can change band members and still keep pretty much on the same road, but there is nothing that changes a band’s approach so definitively as the sound, style and performance of a new frontman."

Agnew adds: “It also influences the way the other guys write songs because mostly when you write a song for the band, you have in mind whether it will suit your singer’s style and how he’ll sound singing it.

"Of course, with Carl we have not only a new singer but a great new songwriter as well, so the whole project was always going to be fresher than a new laid egg, given all these ingredients we had to work with. Tastes fantastic, by the way!”

Tattooed On My Brain will be released on October 12 via Frontiers Records – and to mark the album news, Nazareth have shared a stream of lead single Pole To Pole which can be listened to below.

Sentance, Agnew, guitarist Jimmy Murrison and drummer Lee Agnew are currently on tour across Europe and will return to North America for further shows next month.



