Napalm Death announce European tour

Napalm Death have announced a European tour which will kick off in April.

The UK outfit will play dates on the Campaign For Music Destruction tour following their current run of shows. Support will be provided by Brujeria and Power Trip.

Frontman Mark ‘Barney’ Greenway says: “It’s been absurdly long since we did anything resembling a proper European tour.

“To make up for it, it’s nice then that we can bring along a box of crazies like Brujeria – certainly not run-of-the-mill. And Power Trip are, like, the good bits of that crossover thing from back in the day.

“For our part we’ll be digging out a few sweet treats from the annals of Napalm Death. We are officially as excited as small children.”

Napalm Death’s last album was 2015’s Apex Predator: Easy Meat.

Find Napalm Death’s full 2017 tour itinerary below, with the newly announced dates highlighted in bold.

Mar 17: Limerick Dolans Warehouse, Ireland

Mar 18: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Mar 19: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Mar 24: Haven Hammerfest, UK

Mar 31: Lisobon Moita Metal Fest, Portugal

Apr 08: Erica Pitfest, Netherlands

Apr 10: Kiev Monte Ray, Ukraine

Apr 11: Vilnius Legendos Club, Lithuania

Apr 12: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

Apr 13: Tallin Club Tapper, Estonia

Apr 14: St Petersburg Opera Club, Russia

Apr 15: Kaliningrad Yalta Club, Russia

Apr 16: Moscow Volta Club, Russia

Apr 17: Yekaterinburg TeleClub, Russia

Apr 18: Tbilisi Night Office, Georgia

Apr 20: Erevan Vitamin Club, Armenia

Apr 25: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

Apr 26: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden(with Brujeria, Power Trip)

Apr 27: Stockholm Kraken STHLM (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

Apr 28: Flensburg Roxy, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

Apr 29: Magdeburg Factory, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

Apr 30: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 01: Cologne Underground, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 02: Berlin SO36, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 04: Krakow Kwadrat Klub, Poland (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 05: Brno Klub Fleda, Czech Republic (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 06: Kassel K19, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 09: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 10: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 11: Manchester Rebellion, UK (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 12: London The Electric Ballroom, UK (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 13: Paris Le Glazart, France (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 14: Antwerpen Zappa, Belgium (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 16: Six-Fours-Les-Plages Espace Andre Malraux, France (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 17: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 18: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 19: Karlsruhe NCO Club, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 20: Munich Backstage, Germany (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

May 21: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands (with Brujeria, Power Trip)

Jul 07: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Aug 03: Wacken Open Air, Germany

