Napalm Death announce English and Irish headline shows either side of US tour

Napalm Death have been forced to push their European tour dates back to 2023, but have now booked shows in England and in Ireland either side of their US dates with Arch Enemey, Behemoth and Unto Others.

The band were due to start their Campaign For Musical Destruction tour in Magdeburg Germany on February 3. Now, following the February 11 release of their upcoming mini album Resentment is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes, the English grindcore pioneers fronted by Barney Greenway will play:

Mar 5: Leeds, Boom

Mar 11: Oxford, Academy 2

Mar 12: Buckley, The Tivoli

Mar 18: London, Underworld

Mar 19: Liverpool, Academy 2

Mar 25: Torquay, The Foundry

Mar 26: Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

After the band’s stint on the North American Siege 2022 tour, they'll return to Europe to play Irish dates in Limerick, Dublin and Belfast. They have booked:

Jul 1: Limerick, Dolans Warehouse

Jul 2: Dublin, The Academy

July 3: Belfast, Limelight

February 11, 2022. we will release "Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes"And will do a handful of shows in England and Ireland more will come pic.twitter.com/lvSwFJ9rgsJanuary 31, 2022 See more

The Campaign For Musical Destruction tour will now launch in Eindhoven, Holland on February 9, 2023.

As expected, the Napalm Death Campaign for Musical Destruction 22 tour has to be postponed to 2023, the tickets remain valid. pic.twitter.com/uyvhzxU4nCJanuary 28, 2022 See more

Speaking of band’s forthcoming mini album, Barney Greenway says: "You can certainly consider Resentment Is Always as an extension of, or partner recording to, the Throes album. We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out - in the spirit of the old days - and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the Throes bonus tracks to do that.

"Hopefully, this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering People Pie by Slab! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically. In the end, resentment is certainly seismic - it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall."